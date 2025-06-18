Was the $1.4 Million Nintendo Switch 2 heist an inside job?

On June 8, 2025, a trailer carrying 2,810 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, valued at $1.4 million, was stolen, discovered missing during a pre-trip inspection at a Love’s Travel Stop in Bennett, Colorado. This major gaming hardware heist highlights the vulnerability of high-value cargo.

Rising Cargo Theft

Cargo theft surged 27% in 2024, with 3,625 incidents averaging $202,364, per Verisk CargoNet. Electronics, like these consoles, are prime targets. Strategic thefts, including double-brokering and identity fraud, spiked 430% in 2024. Organized networks, often overseas, exploit digital tools like load boards, complicating recovery.

Incident Details

At 8 a.m. on June 8, 2025, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a theft report at Love’s Truck Stop, 1191 S. 1st St., Bennett, Colorado. A semi-truck driver found the trailer broken into, with multiple pallets missing.

Cargo and Value

The stolen cargo comprised 2,810 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, each worth $499, totaling $1.4 million. Reportedly Mario Kart World bundles, they were part of a major shipment for the newly launched platform.

Journey Details





The consoles were en route from Nintendo of America’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, to a GameStop distribution center in Grapevine, Texas. The driver, unaware of the trailer’s specific contents, described it as carrying “games or toys.”

Investigation Challenges

Investigators cannot confirm whether the theft occurred at the truck stop or elsewhere. GPS tracking, common for high-value cargo, aids logistics but risks exposing trailer locations to thieves. Classified as a major felony, the case could lead to charges of theft valued at $1 million or more, plus criminal mischief.

Inside Job Suspicions

Social media networks suggest an inside job. Stealing 8–10 pallets, weighing thousands of pounds, required specialized equipment like a pallet jack and a straight truck, indicating meticulous planning. The driver’s claim of ignorance about the load’s value, contrasted with the targeted theft of coveted consoles, points to leaked supply chain information—possibly from Nintendo, the freight broker, or the carrier. The heist’s undetected execution implies knowledge of logistics, likely from someone with access to shipment details. Organized crime groups, familiar with trucking operations, often exploit insider information, as seen in past console thefts.

Security Recommendations

To reduce theft risks, drivers hauling high-value loads should:

Use team drivers for constant supervision.

Never leave trailers unattended; park in well-lit, monitored areas if necessary.

Secure trailers with high-security locks and tamper-resistant seals.

Install real-time GPS trackers and cargo monitoring systems.

Conduct frequent visual inspections of seals and locks.

Vary routes and schedules to avoid predictable patterns.

Stay vigilant for suspicious activity and report concerns immediately.

Call for Information





The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance to recover the stolen consoles and identify the perpetrators. Contact the tip line at 720-874-8477 with any information.