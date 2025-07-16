Washington rail short lines on Jaguar buy list

Jaguar Transport Holdings, which owns or controls 11 other short lines, is seeking to buy two railroads in Washington state, the company said this week in filings with the Surface Transportation Board.

The transaction would include the Columbia Basin Railroad and the Central Washington Railroad. The Columbia Basin operates 86 miles of track — 73 owned by the railroad and 13 leased from BNSF — in a series of lines centered around Warden, Wash., southwest of Spokane. The Central Washington operates 80 miles of track in two disconnected sections in or near Yakima, Wash. The two railroads date to 1986.

The July 14 filings by Joplin, Mo.-based JTH said the intention is to close the deal by Aug. 13. However, BNSF Railway must approve the transaction; its agreement to sell the lines used by the two railroads includes right-of-first-refusal language giving the Class I railroad the option to repurchase the lines in the event of a transfer of control. The filing says closing will depend on BNSF’s pending response.

Financial and other terms of the sale were redacted from the CBRW and CWR STB filings.