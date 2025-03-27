Union Pacific in partnership for Kansas City shortline railroad

Union Pacific Railroad has announced a new partnership with Jaguar Transport Holding LLC to enhance rail services in Kansas City, Missouri’s Central Industrial District.

Under the agreement, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) will lease approximately 12 acres of land and 4 miles of track to multimodal logistics provider Jaguar Transport. This move allows Union Pacific to concentrate on efficient long-haul service while Jaguar will operate a new shortline railroad called the Kansas City West Bottoms Railroad.

The new railroad will serve a cluster of customers located off UP’s KC Metro Big Mary Subdivision between milepost 0.63 and milepost 1.60 in Kansas City, Trains reported. KCWB also will lease and operate the adjacent State Line Yard trackage.

Union Pacific earlier this year handed off local and yard operations in Eugene, Ore., to Genesee & Wyoming short line Central Oregon & Pacific.



