Norfolk Southern expands portfolio of certified rail-served industrial sites

Norfolk Southern continues to strengthen its industrial site development with the recent certification of three additional rail-served properties in seven states through the Redi Sites program.

This brings the total number of NS Redi-certified sites to 12, showcasing the company’s commitment to providing prime locations for businesses seeking rail-integrated solutions.

The Redi Sites program, administered by the U.S.-based Site Selectors Guild, offers a standardized and rigorous evaluation process for site readiness across the United States. Launched in 2024, this program aims to simplify the site selection process for consultants and businesses by providing a comprehensive database of project-ready locations.

“These designations underscore Norfolk Southern’s (NYSE: NSC) dedication to making site selection easier for companies that can benefit from integrated rail solutions,” said Craig Hudson, group vice president of industrial development at Norfolk Southern, in a release. “Smart site development helps companies grow, and helps communities thrive. That’s the power of rail in the right place.”