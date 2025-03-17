County Line Rail acquires Sabine River & Northern Railroad

Rail logistics provider County Line Rail (CLR) announced the acquisition of the Sabine River & Northern Railroad (SRN), a 40-mile shortline railroad in east Texas.

Founded in 1965, the SRN provides freight service over 40 miles of track from Bessmay to Echo, Texas, with a branch line from Buna to Evandale. It connects with Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe. It handles mostly chemicals, pulp and paper products.

No terms were disclosed by privately held CLR, which has offices in Los Angeles and Houston.

“We are excited at the opportunity to expand our rail footprint in East Texas and provide support for the region’s continued economic growth,” said Ben Brosseau, chief executive of CLR, in a release. CLR plans to revitalize the SRN, upgrading it to meet Class II, or mid-size, standards according to operating revenue. These improvements will help alleviate rail congestion around Beaumont and expand service offerings to include railcar storage, transloading, railcar cleaning and Class I access.