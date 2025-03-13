North American trade disputes an opportunity for CPKC, CEO says

NEW YORK — Canadian Pacific Kansas City CEO Keith Creel looks at the uncertainty swirling around North American trade and sees opportunity.

CPKC (NASDAQ: CP) has a lot riding on the outcome of tariff spats involving the U.S., Canada and Mexico: The 2023 merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern was a $30 billion bet on North American trade.

If tariffs ultimately make U.S. markets less attractive to companies based in Canada and Mexico, then those companies are going to look for new markets, Creel says.

“If you’re a Canadian producer or a Mexican producer looking for a new market that might not be the United States, we’re the land bridge that makes it possible,” he told an investor conference Wednesday. “That was never before possible without this merger. And that’s unique to our railroad. No other railroad can do that. So we can create these markets.”



