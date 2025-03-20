Weekly US rail traffic remains ahead of 2024 levels

Weekly U.S. rail traffic remains ahead of 2024 levels, with a third straight week of gains greater than 5%, according to the Association of American Railroads.
Volume for the week ending March 15 was 503,473 carloads and intermodal units, a 6.2% increase from the same week a year ago. That includes 226,027 carloads, an increase of 3.1%, and 227,446 containers and trailers, up 8.8%.
Through the first 11 weeks of 2025, overall volume is 5,306,497 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 4.1% y/y. That includes a 1.1% drop in carload volume and an 8.4% gain in intermodal traffic.
North American volume for the week, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, included 334,557 carloads, a gain of 1%, and 361,603 intermodal units, up 7%. The total volume of 696,160 carloads and intermodal units is a 4.1% increase.
Traffic for the first 11 weeks of 2025 is 7,270,749 carloads and intermodal units, a 2.5% increase over the same period in 2024. That includes a 0.6% decline in Canada and an 8.2% decline in Mexico.
