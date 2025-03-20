Weekly US rail traffic remains ahead of 2024 levels

Weekly U.S. rail traffic remains ahead of 2024 levels, with a third straight week of gains greater than 5%, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Volume for the week ending March 15 was 503,473 carloads and intermodal units, a 6.2% increase from the same week a year ago. That includes 226,027 carloads, an increase of 3.1%, and 227,446 containers and trailers, up 8.8%.