Website and marketing must-haves for 2022 — Cyberly

What should you put on your business wish list?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, December 3, 2021
1 minute read
It’s that time of the year again when budgets, goals, analysis and planning are high priorities for businesses. For marketers, it can feel like all of these things pile on at once and can become overwhelming really quickly. 

On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve welcomes her first repeat guest, Kyle MacNaught, Freight Plus’ director of marketing, to talk through the marketing and website must-haves for 2022. The two discuss what tech and strategies you should use and which to avoid in the new year. 

There’s also a discussion about former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s decision to leave the company and his interesting comments about how companies should not be founder-led.
You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

