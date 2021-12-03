Website and marketing must-haves for 2022 — Cyberly

It’s that time of the year again when budgets, goals, analysis and planning are high priorities for businesses. For marketers, it can feel like all of these things pile on at once and can become overwhelming really quickly.

On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve welcomes her first repeat guest, Kyle MacNaught, Freight Plus’ director of marketing, to talk through the marketing and website must-haves for 2022. The two discuss what tech and strategies you should use and which to avoid in the new year.

There’s also a discussion about former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s decision to leave the company and his interesting comments about how companies should not be founder-led.

