Weekly U.S. rail traffic remains up

This story originally aired on Trains.com.

WASHINGTON — U.S. rail traffic was up 5.2% over the same week in 2023, according to the latest statistics from the Association of American Railroads.

For the week ending Aug. 10, 2024, U.S. railroads moved 496,509 carloads and intermodal units. That included 222,039 carloads, down 0.9% compared to the corresponding week a year ago, and 274,470 containers and trailers, up 10.6%.

Through 32 weeks, carload volume is down 4% compared to the same period in 2023, while intermodal traffic is up 8.7%. The combined traffic through 32 weeks of 15,102,002 carloads and intermodal units represents a 2.5% increase compared to the same period a year ago.



