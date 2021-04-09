Welcome to The Stockout

The Stockout is sponsored by Echo Global Logistics. Trust the experts at Echo Global Logistics for all your freight transportation and CPG shipping needs. Whether you are a Fortune 100 CPG company or a specialty food manufacturer, Echo has solutions to fit your needs. With their dedicated team as well as EchoShip, a self-service shipping portal allowing you to quote, book, ship, and track – Echo has you covered. Technology at your fingertips and experts by your side 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To find out how Echo can simplify your transportation management, visit www.echo.com/cpg today.

In this inaugural episode of The Stockout, Mike Baudendistel explains why FreightWaves is launching a show focused on consumer packaged goods, or CPG.

The Stockout will work in tandem with its FreightWaves Communities newsletter, and Baudendistel discusses recent articles written for that newsletter. Topics include major CPG industry themes like adapting to post-COVID lifestyles, substitution of animal-based products for plant-based ones, inflation in ingredients and packaging, rising freight costs, and of course, stockouts.

In addition, Baudendistel gives a rundown of the news which this week includes shortages of single-serving ketchup packets, the continued absence of certain McCormick spices from shelves, and a reefer market so tight that carriers are rejecting nearly half of all tenders.

