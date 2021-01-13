Welcome to Wednesday — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

WHAT THE TRUCK?!? starts airing three days a week

Thank you to our sponsor Zembles!

It’s the week everyone (especially Dooner) has been waiting for. WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is airing three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Dooner and The Dude have a huge guest list for the show, with repeat appearances from NASA’s Mark Wiese and Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy.

First up in headlines, XPO Logistics is pilot testing a virtual reality training program for less-than-truckload solutions and the company has plans to use VR in training all across the board from operations to diversity and inclusion.

FreightWaves’ Mark Solomon reports holiday parcel delivery was better than expected. The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx all reported on-time delivery rates over 90% for the holiday peak.

FreightWaves President George Abernathy joins the show and is ecstatic about the three-day expansion of WTT?!? Abernathy says 2020 was a tough year for everyone but his hopes are incredibly high for 2021. He believes FreightWaves will expand into every aspect of supply chain and logistics this year.

Healy is back on WTT?!? as Hyliion is fresh off a sale of $142 million in stock warrants. The company went public in the fall, and the great performance of Hyliion stock has led to it being able to redeem the warrants and begin trading under a single name.

Healy says the sky’s the limit for investment in the new year, but Hyliion has a focus on forward movement with its Hypertruck and the company is figuring out the steps to get the product on the market.

We met Wiese, the manager of deep space logistics at NASA, during our SpaceWaves event in December. Wiese is back on WTT?!? to discuss NASA’s partnership with Japan, its plans for space logistics and the extreme panorama pictures coming from the Mars Curiosity rover.

Last up, Revolution LLC Chairman Steve Case joins the show with a message about social media. Case is known as the “grandfather of social media” as he was the chairman of AOL back when the messaging platform was operational.

Case says 35 years ago he “could never have imagined we would be spending the majority of our lives online,” but the importance of the internet in our lives is a driving force for scrutiny and government intervention.

You can find more WHAT THE TRUCK?!? recaps and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

