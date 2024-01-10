Werner Enterprises taps new president from within

Werner Enterprises announced Wednesday that its chief legal officer, Nathan Meisgeier, will also take on the role of president of the company. The change became effective on Friday.

Meisgeier joined the transportation and logistics company in 2005 as senior counsel of litigation and has served on its executive team since 2016. Most recently, he has overseen the company’s legal, risk, human resources and government affairs functions as executive vice president and chief legal officer.

In addition to his roles at Werner (NASDAQ: WERN), Meisgeier is the chairman of American Trucking Associations’ Legal Reform Advisory Council.

“Since being promoted to Werner’s General Counsel in 2016, Nathan has been a transformative leader across the enterprise, currently acting as Chief of Staff and bringing a remarkable level of integrity and strategic vision to our company,” said Werner Chairman and CEO Derek Leathers.

Leathers, who was the company’s previous president, recommended Meisgeier for the position. The company’s board of directors unanimously approved that recommendation.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected by Derek and appointed by Werner’s Board of Directors to be our company’s next President,” said Meisgeier. “In my 18 years with this great company, I have learned invaluable lessons from many current and former Werner leaders, including both Derek and CL Werner himself.”





Werner stepped down as executive chairman in 2020.

