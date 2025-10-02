WEX OTR Summit unveils digital fueling tools and AI-driven vision

SAN ANTONIO — WEX Inc. is hosting its over-the-road (OTR) Summit from Wednesday through Friday, bringing together more than 150 trucking industry leaders to explore the future of fuel management, payments, and technology innovation.

With the theme “The Road Ahead,” the summit features keynotes, product roadmaps, and panels spotlighting fraud prevention, payments modernization, and the role of artificial intelligence in freight.

At the summit, WEX (NYSE: WEX) also announced a new collaboration with Trucker Path to expand access to truck-safe navigation tools. Trucker Path is a transportation network company specializing in online and mobile services for the trucking industry.

The partnership will give select WEX fleet customers discounted access to Trucker Path for Fleets, a navigation app powered by more than one million monthly users that helps drivers avoid low overpasses, plan efficient routes, and access real-time parking.