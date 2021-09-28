What can frustrated ocean shippers do? — The Stockout

In this episode of The Stockout, FreightWaves host Mike Baudendistel and Don Davis from NYSHEX discuss strategies that ocean shippers can use to deal with one of the biggest logistical issues of 2021 — finding space on ocean vessels.

Baudendistel starts out by talking about last week’s top stories in the consumer packaged goods industry, and then the two dive into strategies for ocean shippers ahead of the peak-season crunch.



