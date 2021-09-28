  • ITVI.USA
    16,014.360
    14.660
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.799
    -0.006
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.430
    0.240
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,995.600
    10.280
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
What can frustrated ocean shippers do? — The Stockout

Are there workarounds for ocean shippers approaching peak season?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, September 28, 2021
Less than a minute

In this episode of The Stockout, FreightWaves host Mike Baudendistel and Don Davis from NYSHEX discuss strategies that ocean shippers can use to deal with one of the biggest logistical issues of 2021 — finding space on ocean vessels. 

Baudendistel starts out by talking about last week’s top stories in the consumer packaged goods industry, and then the two dive into strategies for ocean shippers ahead of the peak-season crunch.

You can find more episodes of The Stockout and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

