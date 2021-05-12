What does customer obsession look like in logistics? — Point of Sale

Amazon. Starbucks. Chick-fil-A. Lululemon. All these companies have customer bases that are so loyal, so dedicated, sometimes they’ll drive hours out of the way or drop hundreds of dollars just to stay connected to the brand.

On this episode of Point of Sale, Andrew Cox looks at why cult followings are so crucial not only in the business-to-consumer world, but in logistics as well.

He is joined by Dennis Anderson, chief customer officer at ArcBest. Together, they look at what keeps customers coming back to certain companies over and over.

Anderson says at ArcBest customer obsession is a strategy and a strength; it differentiates the approach to build customer loyalty and relationships.

Marrying that obsessive nature with a well developed managed transportation system is the goal at ArcBest, and Anderson says it helps keep more clients loyal.



