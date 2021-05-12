  • ITVI.USA
    15,033.570
    -36.610
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.380
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,017.490
    -33.390
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.720
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,033.570
    -36.610
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.380
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,017.490
    -33.390
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.720
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves TVNewsPoint of Sale (Podcast)

What does customer obsession look like in logistics? — Point of Sale

What happens when companies create and sustain a cult following

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, May 12, 2021
0 14 1 minute read

Point of Sale is sponsored by ArcBest. ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.

Amazon. Starbucks. Chick-fil-A. Lululemon. All these companies have customer bases that are so loyal, so dedicated, sometimes they’ll drive hours out of the way or drop hundreds of dollars just to stay connected to the brand.

On this episode of Point of Sale, Andrew Cox looks at why cult followings are so crucial not only in the business-to-consumer world, but in logistics as well. 

He is joined by Dennis Anderson, chief customer officer at ArcBest. Together, they look at what keeps customers coming back to certain companies over and over.

Anderson says at ArcBest customer obsession is a strategy and a strength; it differentiates the approach to build customer loyalty and relationships. 

Marrying that obsessive nature with a well developed managed transportation system is the goal at ArcBest, and Anderson says it helps keep more clients loyal.

You can find more Point of Sale episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, May 12, 2021
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content