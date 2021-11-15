  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

What if we just folded all the shipping containers?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, November 15, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about shipping crisis solutions. Can foldable shipping containers help? Staxxon’s George Kochanowski and Richard Danderline tell us how their smart box intermodal containers could save space and help clear up the ports. 

Technology-driven logistics and last-mile delivery provider Bolt Logistics announced last week that it has raised about $92 million in Series B financing led by Ikea. Mark Ang, co-founder and CEO at Bolt Logistics, is here to tell us what’s next for the company as we enter the depths of peak season. 

Glynn Spangenberg, chief commercial officer at Locomation, discusses the supply chain crisis and how Locomation’s human-guided autonomy can help fix it.

Tim Ruger, COO at Central States Manufacturing, joins the show to talk about his company’s giving back program and the work that it is doing with Wreaths Across America. 

And “The Dude” Michael Vincent got some product in for his sustainable guitar pick and equipment startup Ocean 7 Music. We’ll get an update on his business as he builds in public. 

Plus, free hats for CDL holders; 587 person long line for a shower; Port of Savannah putting containers at airports and more.  

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

