What if we just folded all the shipping containers?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about shipping crisis solutions. Can foldable shipping containers help? Staxxon’s George Kochanowski and Richard Danderline tell us how their smart box intermodal containers could save space and help clear up the ports.

Technology-driven logistics and last-mile delivery provider Bolt Logistics announced last week that it has raised about $92 million in Series B financing led by Ikea. Mark Ang, co-founder and CEO at Bolt Logistics, is here to tell us what’s next for the company as we enter the depths of peak season.

Glynn Spangenberg, chief commercial officer at Locomation, discusses the supply chain crisis and how Locomation’s human-guided autonomy can help fix it.

Tim Ruger, COO at Central States Manufacturing, joins the show to talk about his company’s giving back program and the work that it is doing with Wreaths Across America.

And “The Dude” Michael Vincent got some product in for his sustainable guitar pick and equipment startup Ocean 7 Music. We’ll get an update on his business as he builds in public.

Plus, free hats for CDL holders; 587 person long line for a shower; Port of Savannah putting containers at airports and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts