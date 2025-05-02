What the Latest Rate Dip Means for Small Carriers Part 2

It is May 2025, and if you have been paying any attention to your settlements over the last 30 days, you already know what we are about to talk about today. We are officially staring down another rate dip, one that is not just uncomfortable but potentially damaging if you are still operating without a plan. Spot rates have slid once again, tender rejections are falling like a rock, and the combination of softer volumes and rising global tariffs is stacking headwinds against small carriers.

This is not the time for theories. This is the time for facts, strategy, and action. Because what we are seeing right now is not just a market cycle. It is a separation season.

And you need to be on the right side of it.

Rates Are Dropping Again and Here Is the Proof

(Photo: SONAR, gosonar.com)

Take a hard look at the SONAR charts.

The National Truckload Index (NTI) is sitting at $2.20 per mile today. That is a continuous three-month slide from $2.29 in March and $2.25 in April.





