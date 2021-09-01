Where brands go when Amazon isn’t enough — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by Emerge, The Digital Freight Marketplace. While market volatility is affecting everyone, you need an RFP expert to navigate the uncertainty. Industry expertise and technology for your RFP event, now and in the future. Emerge from the confusion by visiting get.emergemarket.com/GQG

Sometimes Amazon just isn’t enough to support businesses’ growth, so where do they go once they hit that threshold?

Andrew Cox is joined by FreightWaves Lead Economist Anthony Smith to talk about other options for online sellers. They bring on Ransley Carpio, senior vice president and general manager at PCA Group, to discuss how global distribution needs change as businesses evolve.

The three zero in on the beauty industry because PCA focuses on the vertically integrated beauty product supply chain. Carpio talks about how private-label beauty distributors are growing in size and number and what happens to brands when they scale at a rapid pace.

Cox, Smith and Carpio also address the rise of shop-in-shop strategy, like Ulta in Target and Sephora in Kohl’s, and how that strategy helps smaller brands grow into a physical shopping footprint.



