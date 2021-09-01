  • ITVI.USA
    16,159.600
    71.840
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.830
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.730
    0.250
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,156.080
    74.960
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
Where brands go when Amazon isn’t enough — Great Quarter, Guys

What happens when sales are too much for the online platform

1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by Emerge, The Digital Freight Marketplace. While market volatility is affecting everyone, you need an RFP expert to navigate the uncertainty. Industry expertise and technology for your RFP event, now and in the future. Emerge from the confusion by visiting get.emergemarket.com/GQG

Sometimes Amazon just isn’t enough to support businesses’ growth, so where do they go once they hit that threshold?

Andrew Cox is joined by FreightWaves Lead Economist Anthony Smith to talk about other options for online sellers. They bring on Ransley Carpio, senior vice president and general manager at PCA Group, to discuss how global distribution needs change as businesses evolve. 

The three zero in on the beauty industry because PCA focuses on the vertically integrated beauty product supply chain. Carpio talks about how private-label beauty distributors are growing in size and number and what happens to brands when they scale at a rapid pace. 

Cox, Smith and Carpio also address the rise of shop-in-shop strategy, like Ulta in Target and Sephora in Kohl’s, and how that strategy helps smaller brands grow into a physical shopping footprint. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

