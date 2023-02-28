White Paper: 6 trends affecting freight brokers

The white-hot freight market coming out of pandemic lockdowns made the freight broker business an attractive one. It was a great time to capitalize on increased demand thanks to increased consumer spending, but the feeding frenzy was one that would not last forever.



In this white paper, FreightWaves and Parade dig deep into what trends most impact brokers and how a solution offering pricing intelligence and capacity management will allow them to thrive in any market. The complete findings are contained in this complimentary white paper.



Complete the form below to access your copy.