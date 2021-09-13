White Paper – Capacity Strategy: The Perfect Ratio of Automation to Carrier Relationships

The post-COVID economy has taken a toll on shippers and the industry as a whole. Despite a growing willingness to re-enter brick-and-mortar stores, consumers are continuing to shop online in record numbers, leading to a sustained e-commerce boom. This, coupled with a renewed willingness to spend money across various segments and an overall economic resurgence, has led to ongoing months of tight capacity and volatile freight rates.

FreightWaves partnered with BlueGrace Logistics to survey shippers about their capacity strategies, technology advancements and supplier experiences in the current market. Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy of the white paper based on the findings.