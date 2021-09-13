  • ITVI.USA
    13,869.320
    -18.340
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.692
    -0.011
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.940
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,854.870
    -19.420
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.360
    0.030
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.350
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.140
    0.110
    3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.100
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.470
    0.060
    1.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,869.320
    -18.340
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.692
    -0.011
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.940
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,854.870
    -19.420
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.360
    0.030
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.350
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.140
    0.110
    3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.100
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.470
    0.060
    1.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
White Papers

White Paper – Capacity Strategy: The Perfect Ratio of Automation to Carrier Relationships

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffMonday, September 13, 2021
Less than a minute

The post-COVID economy has taken a toll on shippers and the industry as a whole. Despite a growing willingness to re-enter brick-and-mortar stores, consumers are continuing to shop online in record numbers, leading to a sustained e-commerce boom. This, coupled with a renewed willingness to spend money across various segments and an overall economic resurgence, has led to ongoing months of tight capacity and volatile freight rates.

FreightWaves partnered with BlueGrace Logistics to survey shippers about their capacity strategies, technology advancements and supplier experiences in the current market. Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy of the white paper based on the findings.

Tags
Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffMonday, September 13, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.