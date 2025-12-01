Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
White Paper – Cost Transformation 2026: A Guide to Integrated Shipping

Sponsor
·
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

If you do nothing, your shipping costs will go up next year. Guaranteed.

This executive report covers:

  • Why your shipping costs are about to skyrocket well beyond the 6% GRIs
  • Real metrics on how shipping impacts cart abandonment and customer retention
  • Real-world strategies Fortune 500s are using to reduce shipping costs and improve CX
  • Timing promotions to reduce volume during peak season
  • Shaving an inch of packaging to save millions in fees, and offer better shipping options
  • and more!

Read this guide to build your own integrated shipping strategy before January.

