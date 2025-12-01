White Paper – Cost Transformation 2026: A Guide to Integrated Shipping

If you do nothing, your shipping costs will go up next year. Guaranteed.
This executive report covers:
- Why your shipping costs are about to skyrocket well beyond the 6% GRIs
- Real metrics on how shipping impacts cart abandonment and customer retention
- Real-world strategies Fortune 500s are using to reduce shipping costs and improve CX
- Timing promotions to reduce volume during peak season
- Shaving an inch of packaging to save millions in fees, and offer better shipping options
- and more!
Read this guide to build your own integrated shipping strategy before January.