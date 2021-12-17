  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
White Papers

White Paper: Digital Document Processing Crucial in Tech Revolution

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffFriday, December 17, 2021
1 minute read

The logistics industry is in the middle of a veritable technological revolution. The industry was once seen as a haven for Luddites, characterized by its general aversion to change. While the largest operations have been taking advantage of emerging technologies for decades, much of the industry did not begin to embrace technology until the ELD mandate took effect in 2018.

Now, with COVID-induced supply chain shortages, the industry has accelerated its adoption of automation technologies. The industry has been moving toward a high-tech, interconnected future at full speed ever since. ABBYY, a Digital Intelligence company, teamed up with FreightWaves to explore why companies should reevaluate their processes now and consider moving to an all-digital solution sooner rather than later.

Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy of the findings.

Tags
Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffFriday, December 17, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.