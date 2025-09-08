White Paper – From Disjointed to Connected: Building a Future-Proof Supply Chain Technology Strategy

The logistics industry has poured billions into digital transformation, yet most companies still struggle with fragmented systems. Integration challenges, frustrating implementation issues, vendor sprawl, and uncertainty around AI continue to create inefficiencies and limit ROI.

Discover what’s holding back supply chain digital transformation — and how leading organizations are overcoming fragmented technology stacks. FreightWaves and Trimble surveyed supply chain leaders across carriers, brokers, 3PLs, and shippers to uncover where technology strategies succeed and where they fall short.

Inside this white paper, you’ll learn:

Why integration remains the biggest obstacle to ROI

How companies are rethinking technology partnerships

Where AI adoption is happening (and where it isn’t)

Why organizations are pushing for centralized, connected ecosystems



Download the white paper now and see how your technology strategy stacks up against industry peers, and what it takes to build a future-proof, connected supply chain.