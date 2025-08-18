Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
White Paper: Fullbay’s Spectacular Guide to Boosting Tech Efficiency

Key Takeaways:

  • Implement merit-based work systems to boost technician productivity without causing conflict.
  • Focus on key efficiency metrics that directly impact profitability.
  • Strategically select clients to maximize efficiency and surpass the 100% mark.
  • Utilize performance-based pay structures to incentivize technicians and increase profits.
Most shop owners and fleet managers believe 100% tech efficiency is the ceiling. But those who follow these 13 steps bill more hours than their techs work—without risking comebacks. 

These aren’t theoretical methods. They’re specific, tested processes that can take shops from 60% efficiency to over 100%.

Here’s what drives their incredible results:

  • Merit-Based Work Systems: Master the proven methods that motivate techs to produce more without creating tension
  • Efficiency Metrics That Matter: Learn which numbers actually drive profit and the common measurements that end up wasting your time
  • Strategic Customer Selection: See how far past 100% your team can go. Identify and attract the specific types of clients that make 100%+ efficiency possible
  • Performance-Based Pay Structure: Get the exact bonus framework that top shops use to align their techs’ motivation with achieving higher profits

100% efficiency isn’t the ceiling. It’s the starting point. Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.

