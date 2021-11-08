  • ITVI.USA
White Papers

White Paper: How Shippers Can Prepare for a Strained Peak Season

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffMonday, November 8, 2021
Less than a minute

During the 2020 peak season, shippers faced unprecedented consumer demand alongside historically tight capacity. This led to a myriad of issues, including sky-high rates and shipping delays. Demand significantly exceeded the total capacity of the country’s delivery network, meaning some of the least prepared shippers were not able to move their freight during this time. Ultimately, this combination of factors led to shrinking profit margins for shippers and significant consumer upset across the board.

To explore what shippers can expect from the 2021 peak season, Redwood Logistics teamed up with FreightWaves to survey shippers about their sentiments for 2021 and beyond. Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy of the findings.

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffMonday, November 8, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff

