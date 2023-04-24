White Paper: How to Grow Your Freight Brokerage

The freight brokerage business has never been a straightforward one.



Frequent labor shortages, slim profit margins, and tough competition have long made the freight industry a difficult sector for maintaining a successful business.



But there is good news. Business is booming and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Over 20% of all freight goes through brokerages. And estimates from Allied Market Research indicate that the U.S. freight brokerage market will grow from about $48.1 billion in 2021 to nearly $90.7 billion by 2031.



So what can brokerages do to prepare for this growth? A lot, actually.



In our latest free guide on how to grow your freight brokerage, we dive deep into:



• Attracting and retaining top carriers

• Must-have freight broker technology to scale your business effectively

• How to protect your data (and that of your customers)



Complete the form below to learn more.