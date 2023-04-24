Watch Now


White Papers

White Paper: How to Grow Your Freight Brokerage

Sponsor
·

The freight brokerage business has never been a straightforward one.

Frequent labor shortages, slim profit margins, and tough competition have long made the freight industry a difficult sector for maintaining a successful business.

But there is good news. Business is booming and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Over 20% of all freight goes through brokerages. And estimates from Allied Market Research indicate that the U.S. freight brokerage market will grow from about $48.1 billion in 2021 to nearly $90.7 billion by 2031.

So what can brokerages do to prepare for this growth? A lot, actually.

In our latest free guide on how to grow your freight brokerage, we dive deep into:

•    Attracting and retaining top carriers

•    Must-have freight broker technology to scale your business effectively

•    How to protect your data (and that of your customers)

Complete the form below to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at [email protected] for details.