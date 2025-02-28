White Paper: How Will AI Impact the Future of Freight Brokerage?

AI has become a driving force in modern logistics, transforming the industry through continuous innovation and increasing adoption. No longer a technology of the future, AI is now a critical tool in today’s operations.

So, what does this mean for freight brokers?

FreightWaves and CloneOps.ai have joined forces to explore this question and shed light on AI’s growing role in the industry.

Key areas of exploration include:

AI as a new reality

The cost of missed calls

How brokers see the future

AI as a competitive advantage

Why AI is essential

Download the report to learn more about AI as a necessary asset.