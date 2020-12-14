Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
White Paper: No More Detention

How Technology Can Tackle the Industry's Biggest Headache

Detention time has been a sore subject for years, and that does not appear to be changing anytime soon. Trailer detention renders equipment temporarily unusable, costing carriers time and money. All too often, trailer detention leaves drivers waiting, sometimes for hours on end. If trailers are not loaded and ready to go when drivers arrive at shipping docks, that wait time starts eating into driver satisfaction scores, as well carriers’ bottom lines.

FreightWaves teamed with Spireon to survey carriers about the impacts of trailer detention. Across the board, respondents cited trailer detention as their No. 1 financial drain. Download this complimentary white paper to view the detailed findings.

