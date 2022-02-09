Sponsored InsightsWhite Papers
White Paper: Q1 2022 Shipper Rate Report
The Shipper Rate Report—presented in partnership with U.S. Bank and Tive—is a quarterly publication using freight payment data from U.S. Bank in conjunction with FreightWaves SONAR data sets to create the most in-depth rate and demand outlook for shippers. The insights within this paper are curated by the market experts at FreightWaves and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in FreightWaves’ SONAR platform.
Featured insights for Q1 2022 include:
- Review of the holiday peak season
- Update on volumes and rates for Q1
- Forecast for the coming quarter
