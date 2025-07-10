White Paper: Spreadsheets Aren’t Strategy. It’s Time to Run Like a Real Business. 

Still managing your trucking finances on spreadsheets and gut feel? That’s not a system—it’s a liability. As your fleet grows, so do the headaches: payroll, cash flow, taxes, compliance. It all gets harder to track—and costlier to guess at.
This guide from PCS, “Take Control of Your Finances: A Practical Guide for Carriers in Trucking,” is built for carriers with 25+ trucks who’ve outgrown patched-together tools. Whether you’re the CFO, the controller, or the one chasing down P&Ls after hours—this is how you get back in control.
Learn how Phoenix Cargo ditched the spreadsheet chaos, tightened up their numbers, and scaled without second-guessing.
What You’ll Learn:
- Spot and fix cash flow gaps, tax mistakes, and underperforming assets—before they wreck your margins.
- Cut billing cycles by 2–3 days with automated invoicing that moves as fast as your loads.
- Boost accounting productivity by up to 30% with GAAP-compliant financials built for trucking.
- Track real metrics—cost per mile, profit margin, ROA, AR aging—without stitching together six reports.
- See how Phoenix Cargo unified payroll, factoring, and profitability insights—all in one platform.
Don’t Just Run Freight—Run the Numbers.
Download the guide now.