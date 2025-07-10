White Paper: Spreadsheets Aren’t Strategy. It’s Time to Run Like a Real Business. 

Still managing your trucking finances on spreadsheets and gut feel? That’s not a system—it’s a liability. As your fleet grows, so do the headaches: payroll, cash flow, taxes, compliance. It all gets harder to track—and costlier to guess at.

This guide from PCS, “Take Control of Your Finances: A Practical Guide for Carriers in Trucking,” is built for carriers with 25+ trucks who’ve outgrown patched-together tools. Whether you’re the CFO, the controller, or the one chasing down P&Ls after hours—this is how you get back in control.

Learn how Phoenix Cargo ditched the spreadsheet chaos, tightened up their numbers, and scaled without second-guessing.

What You’ll Learn:

Spot and fix cash flow gaps, tax mistakes, and underperforming assets—before they wreck your margins.

Cut billing cycles by 2–3 days with automated invoicing that moves as fast as your loads.

Boost accounting productivity by up to 30% with GAAP-compliant financials built for trucking.

Track real metrics—cost per mile, profit margin, ROA, AR aging—without stitching together six reports.

See how Phoenix Cargo unified payroll, factoring, and profitability insights—all in one platform.

Don’t Just Run Freight—Run the Numbers.



Download the guide now.