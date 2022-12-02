White Paper: State of the Industry – December 2022

The December 2022 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates towards the end of the fourth quarter.

In this report, you will find:

The truckload market continues to show signs of softening in the traditional ‘peak’ season

Intermodal volumes have started to decline after holding up better throughout much of the year

The ocean market has yet to find a bottom as rates are currently at the highs of 2018

Shifts in consumer spending habits are starting to show as consumers continue to run up debt on credit cards

A potential rail strike is on the table in December as three labor unions have rejected the initial labor agreements

