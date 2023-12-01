White Paper: State of the Industry – December 2023

The December 2023 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

The truckload market is becoming increasingly sensitive to holidays, but momentum has largely stalled.

The intermodal market has cooled, but the slowdown is largely caused by international empty volumes declining.

The maritime market remains challenged as there was no clear peak season and booking volumes have continued to decline

Macroeconomic picture remains a challenge, but the Fed has taken a wait and see approach when it comes to raising interest rates further

Retailers are largely cutting forecasts for holiday sales, a worrisome sign as the consumer remains pressured leading into Q1.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.