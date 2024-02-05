White Paper: State of the Industry – February 2024

The February 2024 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates as we enter into the first quarter.

In this report, you will find:

• Winter weather provided a short-term upward move in tender rejection rates, leading to an upward bump in spot rates.

• The truckload market continues to see volumes outperform last year’s levels, but it remains oversupplied

• The intermodal market is under pricing pressure as the discount provided compared to dry van rates is historically low.

• The Red Sea conflicts have put upward pressure on ocean spot rates, but likely won’t impact the actual flow of goods from China to the U.S.

• The consumer has remained resilient as retail sales increased in December and the labor market is still relatively strong.

