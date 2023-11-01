White Paper: State of the Industry – November 2023

The November 2023 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.
In this report, you will find:
- Truckload volumes succumb to seasonal trend, declining throughout the first half of October
- Intermodal volumes continue to rise as peak season is here for the railroads
- Import volumes will be challenged in the coming months as there was a soft rebound following Golden Week
- Inflation continues to weigh on both consumers and producers after the most recent CPI and PPI readings
- Student loan repayments impacts will start appearing in data, but the holiday retail season may mute the impacts during the fourth quarter
Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
NOVEMBER 7-9, 2023 • CHATTANOOGA, TN • IN-PERSON EVENT
The second annual F3: Future of Freight Festival will be held in Chattanooga, “The Scenic City,” this November. F3 combines innovation and entertainment — featuring live demos, industry experts discussing freight market trends for 2024, afternoon networking events, and Grammy Award-winning musicians performing in the evenings amidst the cool Appalachian fall weather.