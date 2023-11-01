White Paper: State of the Industry – November 2023

The November 2023 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Truckload volumes succumb to seasonal trend, declining throughout the first half of October

Intermodal volumes continue to rise as peak season is here for the railroads

Import volumes will be challenged in the coming months as there was a soft rebound following Golden Week

Inflation continues to weigh on both consumers and producers after the most recent CPI and PPI readings

Student loan repayments impacts will start appearing in data, but the holiday retail season may mute the impacts during the fourth quarter

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.