White Paper- The age of agility: Seeking advantage amid uncertainty

Key Takeaways:

  • 2026 is anticipated to be a year of strategic recalibration globally, responding to both aftershocks from 2025 and new disruptions.
  • S&P Global identifies three core themes driving this recalibration: adapting to trade realities, navigating shaky economic foundations, and managing shifting asymmetric power in geopolitics.
  • Organizations must cultivate agility to convert the risks presented by these constant changes into opportunities, as detailed in the "Age of Agility" report.
If 2025 was a year of seismic shifts, 2026 will be a year of recalibration to both the aftershocks and the new disruptions we expect to trade patterns, the economy and the geopolitical landscape.

S&P Global sees three themes driving strategic recalibration across the 2026 global landscape:

  • Adapting to trade realities
  • Shaky economic foundations
  • Shifting asymmetric power in geopolitics

In our new Age of Agility report, we identify aspects of each theme as critical for organizations seeking to convert risks into opportunities in a world where change is the only constant.

