White Paper- The Backbone of the Resilient 3PL: How Automation is Driving Brokerage Success

The freight brokerage industry is at a pivotal moment. Market volatility, rate swings, and cash-flow pressure continue to strain operations, pushing brokerages to strengthen resilience through smarter processes and strategic automation.

FreightWaves and OTR Solutions surveyed brokers across the industry to understand how they’re navigating today’s environment, and what sets resilient operations apart. The findings show real progress but also major gaps between brokerages that are thriving and those that are vulnerable.

Insights include:

The state of the industry and shifting operational pressures

Resilience in an Uncertain Market: Why confidence varies across brokerages

The Automation Gap: Where Brokerages Stand Today: Only 2% report full AP/AR automation

The Efficiency Challenge: Lean back-office teams (86% with 10 or fewer) under mounting workload

Strategic Implications: How financial stability and targeted automation drive resilience

What these trends signal for the future of brokerage performance

