White Paper: The State of Freight – January 2023

FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller and Head of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland discussed global supply chain conditions in the latest “State of Freight” webinar.

The conversation came after a fourth quarter that everybody in the freight space would describe as, at the very least, “challenging,” but the truckload volume data suggests that the market is stabilizing and that the sub-seasonal volumes and rates transportation providers endured during peak retail season may be over.

To download the full white paper and access this month’s insights, complete the form below.