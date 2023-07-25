White Paper: The State of Freight – July 2023

Published on July 24 regarding the ongoing Yellow Corp. potential crisis, this report analyzes the current state of the freight market based on critical insights from our SONAR platform. All insights are provided by FreightWaves’ Craig Fuller, Founder and CEO, and Zach Strickland, Head of Freight Market Intelligence.

The report’s key topics include:

• Yellow Corp, and the potential Teamsters’ strike

• Freight market disruptions if Yellow Corp files for bankruptcy

• Carriers’ ability to absorb excess freight

• Importance of staying nimble using high-frequency freight data

This recap is a takeaway from our monthly State of Freight webinar series that offers expert industry insights, previously made available only to subscribers of FreightWaves’ supply chain analytics and high-frequency data platform, SONAR.

