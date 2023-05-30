White Paper: The State of Freight – May 2023

In the May 2023 installment of “The State of Freight,” FreightWaves’ CEO, Craig Fuller, and Head of Freight Market Intelligence, Zach Strickland, discuss the latest industry trends and reveal that we aren’t quite out of the woods when it comes to lack of demand for capacity. While seasonal demand typically elevates during the late spring and early summer months, the data is showing little hope for heightened demand.

Key areas of discussion for May include current spot rate trends, consumer spending and its impact on the economy, the state of equipment sales, interest rate predictions and much more.

