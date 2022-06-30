NewsWhite Papers
White Paper: Trouble With The Tolls
Fleets eyeing expansion or currently running a large fleet in this market understand that growth can be costly. Amid sky-high diesel prices and other transportation costs, a toll violation has a bit more sting. Though they are likely low among fleets’ key concerns, violations can rack up quite the bill if left unchecked.
FreightWaves partnered with Bestpass, a comprehensive payment platform, to gain insight into tolling and to what extent it affects carriers’ operations. Over 100 respondents were asked a series of questions regarding their fleet and toll management practices.
Survey highlights include:
- What are the top concerns with tolling?
- How do fleets currently manage toll?
- What are other fleets seeing with violations and paper toll bills?
