Wholesaler association says impending tariffs may worsen inflation

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) has expressed concerns over President Donald Trump’s impending tariffs – set to go into effect on Wednesday.

On March 26, Trump signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs for all cars, light-duty trucks and certain auto parts imported into the U.S. These tariffs, along with a wider array of additional tariffs are planned for Wednesday.

A recent news release from the industry trade association highlighted potential negative impacts tariffs may have on the supply chain and U.S. economy.

While NAW acknowledged the president’s efforts to boost the economy, it warned that continued tariffs on key trading partners like Canada and Mexico could lead to significant cash flow issues and disruptions for distributors.



