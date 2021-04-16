Who’s going public? – The Stockout

Trust the experts at Echo Global Logistics for all your freight transportation and CPG shipping needs. Whether you are a Fortune 100 CPG company or a specialty food manufacturer, Echo has solutions to fit your needs. With their dedicated team as well as EchoShip, a self-service shipping portal allowing you to quote, book, ship, and track – Echo has you covered. Technology at your fingertips and experts by your side 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To find out how Echo can simplify your transportation management, visit www.echo.com/cpg today.

In this episode of The Stockout, a show about consumer packaged goods companies and their supply chains, Mike Baudendistel discusses potential upcoming IPOs in the CPG industry including The Honest Company, which was founded by actress Jessica Alba.

On the topic of IPOs, Baudendistel also discusses why we might see Impossible Foods go public later this year. He also provides an update on Pepsi and L’Oreal’s earnings, two large-cap CPG companies that reported this week.

Pepsi struggled during the pandemic, but L’Oreal did surprisingly well in the first quarter as life is returning back to normal. Could this be an indicator of expected recovery for the rest of the beauty industry as well?

