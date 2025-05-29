Why Craig Fuller is bullish on the second half of 2025

Supply chains are in a time of exceptional uncertainty, says Craig Fuller.

“You never know with Trump whether he’ll go through with it. But they could agree to do something. You just never know. That’s the problem,” said the founder and CEO of FreightWaves, speaking on the unpredictable nature of tariff announcements that are reshaping global supply chains.

Fuller recently appeared on “Street Signals,” a weekly podcast produced by State Street Markets that explores markets and macroeconomic trends. The show is hosted by Tim Graff, head of macro strategy for Europe, who brings together insights from strategists, traders and business leaders on current financial market developments.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4SeD7OI0KBhDP8Ps20uqgm

During the episode, Graff highlighted the challenge of forecasting economic effects from widespread tariffs on U.S. imports, especially given constantly changing headlines. Just hours before recording the episode, President Donald Trump had announced 50% tariffs on goods from the EU starting June 1, only to delay them until July 9 the following Monday. “Good luck trying to gauge the timing, direction and magnitude of any economic impact, good or bad, that all this might actually have,” Graff noted.

Fuller, who grew up immersed in the trucking sector, offered an insider’s perspective on the freight market’s intricate dynamics amid ongoing global trade shifts. He emphasized that the freight logistics industry is “one of the most fragmented markets on the planet” with approximately 400,000 trucking companies and countless participants. This fragmentation presents significant challenges but also opportunities for data-driven insights.