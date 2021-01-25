Why ‘no’ can be a good thing — Put That Coffee Down

Turning your negatives into positives

If you’re in sales, chances are you hear the word “no” on a daily, maybe even hourly, basis. That’s the nature of trying to persuade people to buy into your product or service.

Put That Coffee Down is the “freight sales podcast for closers,” and on this episode Kevin Hill and co-host Chris Jolly break down why the word “no” will get you one step closer to “yes!”

Jolly is The Freight Sales Coach and over the past 10 months has taken himself from broker to coach, teaching people sales and marketing techniques.

Hill and Jolly break down how constantly being told no can lead to burnout and even turnover in the freight world, and they share some techniques for shaping noes into lessons. Jolly says one important thing is to not take being told no personally.

They say a successful sales call isn’t about making the sale; it can be successful to learn or share new information as well.

Rookie brokers experience a ton of rejections in their first seasons as salespeople, and the guys talk to Rachel Heaps about her first year as national sales manager for Transportation Impact.

Heaps came from a sales position at a Fortune 500 textiles company; she says freight was interesting to her because it presented an opportunity for continuous learning.

Heaps does her research when it comes to landing clients. She believes truly knowing your prospects can generate deeper leads and thus more yeses than noes.

