Ember LifeSciences raises $16.5M to scale its cold chain cube

Ember LifeSciences is moving quickly to turn fresh capital into cold-chain scale. The healthcare logistics technology company has raised $16.5 million in a Series A round to expand deployment of its connected pharmaceutical shipping containers, betting that tighter temperature control and real-time visibility can eliminate one of the industry’s most persistent and costly problems.

Temperature excursions cost the pharmaceutical supply chain an estimated $35 billion annually, a figure that continues to grow as high-value therapies move closer to the patient.

The round was led by Sea Court Capital with participation from strategic healthcare and logistics investors including Cardinal Health and Carrier Ventures, signaling confidence that Ember’s technology can scale beyond pilots and into national healthcare networks.

Unlike traditional cold-chain packaging that relies on estimated hold times and static assumptions, Ember’s platform tracks temperature continuously from origin to destination. That visibility allows shippers to intervene when something goes wrong, rather than discovering losses after the fact. Brian Bejarano, chief commercial officer at Ember LifeSciences, said, “The bigger risk is not the failures the industry identifies, but the ones it never sees, when patients unknowingly receive compromised medication.”