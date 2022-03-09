Why visit NW Arkansas? Take a beer tour

The Future Of Supply Chain — set for May 9-10 in Northwest Arkansas at the Rogers Convention Center — will be the first FreightWaves live event held since the pandemic began. In addition to two days of keynote speakers, fireside chats, live demos, networking opportunities and other fun activities on the agenda, there are plenty of other reasons to make the trip to Northwest Arkansas.

During the next two months, we’ll highlight some of the tourist attractions that await visitors to the Ozarks, starting with …

Reason No. 1: Take a beer tour

Craft beer enthusiasts will find plenty to love in Rogers’ booming beer scene. From innovative microbreweries to flavor-focused taverns to restaurants offering a lineup of their own brews, take your pick from delicious drinks throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Ozark Beer Co.

A downtown Rogers staple in a repurposed warehouse that regularly has a food truck along with other events.

Eureka Springs Brewery

A craft brewery situated on five pine-laden acres that overlooks a beautiful valley.

Crisis Brewing

Cozy, small-scale brewery tucked away among the trees in a little nook at the end of College Avenue in Fayetteville. Crisis is “lovingly” named after the founder’s midlife crisis, during which he discovered his love for crafting beer over years of experimenting with homebrewing.

Hawk Moth Brewery & Beer Parlor

Small batch brewery in downtown Rogers that crafts Old World-style beers with an American twist.

Ivory Bill Brewing Co.

Located in a 1930s former Pontiac dealership in the downtown district of Siloam Springs. Using heirloom barley and nonproprietary hops, IBBC brews 100% open-fermented ales on a vintage British brewing system.

Moonbroch Brewing Co.

Located in downtown Rogers, this brewery features 48 taps. Serving Irish fare, this pub has three levels with pool tables, foosball and board games.

Natural State Beer Co.

Natural State crafts beer with simple ingredients, using only malt, hops, water and yeast, as required by the German Purity Law (Reinheitsgebot). Their craft brew creations are served exclusively at the taproom, which features a bar top created from a storm-damaged tree at the University of Arkansas.

New Province Brewing Co.

Located just north of downtown Rogers, this brewery and taproom has 8 beers on tap and regularly has a food truck on-site.

Bike Rack Brewing Co.

After a day on the trails, nothing is better than a cold beer, which resulted in opening this brewery. Now in three locations in Northwest Arkansas.

Bentonville Brewing Co.

Located in Bentonville in a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility, this brewery has 24 taps in the tasting room. Coming out of the kitchen is German-style pub food as well as a variety of food trucks on-site.

Saddlebock Brewery

Housed in an old barn, this brewery has over 20 beers on tap and regularly features local musicians. Bring your kayak to launch right into the White River.

Black Apple Hard Cider

The first cidery in Arkansas produces hard cider with no added sulfites or preservatives.

Columbus House Brewery

Run by Northwest Arkansas natives, this intimate taproom features a variety of permanent and rotating taps.

Fossil Cove Brewing Co.

Named for a fossil-laden cove in Beaver Lake, this tasting room offers 12 rotating taps as well as cider and wine. Wicked Wood Fired Pizza serves up delicious creations on the patio.

West Mountain Brewing Co.

The region’s oldest brewpub has a variety of great brews that pair well with Tiny Tim’s pizza from next door.

Core Brewing Co.

This brewery boasts eight permanent beers with limited-time-only beers released throughout the year and beer only released at the taproom.