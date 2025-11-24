Widespread blockades snarl highways across Mexico, threatening freight flows

Massive highway blockades by farmers and truck drivers swept across Mexico on Monday, disrupting traffic in more than 20 states and raising the prospect of significant delays for cargo, cross-border freight and port operations.

The nationwide mobilization — led by ANTAC, the National Front for the Rescue of the Countryside (FNRCM) and the Movimiento Agrícola Campesino (MAC) — began before dawn and quickly clogged major routes including Mexico City–Toluca, Mexico City–Puebla, Mexico City–Querétaro, and corridors in Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and the State of Mexico, according to La Jornada and El Pais.

Truckers say they are protesting increasing highway violence, including cargo theft, robberies and police extortion. ANTAC leaders report 54 to 70 truck robberies per day, while also accusing state, municipal and even National Guard personnel of participating in corruption at roadside stops, according to N+.

Farmers said they are demanding higher support prices for crops such as corn and beans and opposing reforms to the National Water Law.