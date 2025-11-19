Will Jenkins’ Journey to grow freight brokerages

In the hyper-competitive world of freight brokerage, where talent is one of the few differentiators, no one understands the stakes better than Will Jenkins. The co-founder of MoLo Solutions — the Chicago-based brokerage that rocketed from zero to over $600 million in revenue before its 2021 acquisition by ArcBest — has turned his attention to solving one of the industry’s most persistent pain points: finding, developing and retaining top performers.

In November 2023, Jenkins launched Journey, a bootstrapped “full-cycle brokerage support organization” that provides recruiting, consulting and training services exclusively to freight brokerages. Approaching its two-year anniversary, Journey has already established itself as a go-to partner for some of the largest players in the space, working with eight of the top 100 brokerages and a handful of the top 25.

Learning how to grow a brokerage

Jenkins’ freight journey began modestly in January 2014 when he joined Coyote Logistics as a carrier sales rep with zero industry knowledge. A former Illinois Wesleyan football player who once sold Cutco knives and ran a college office for the brand, Jenkins quickly grasped the grind required in brokerage sales. By 2015, longtime colleague (and now Journey partner) Justin Turner tapped him to move into customer sales, a pivot Jenkins calls “life-changing.”

He rose to customer sales manager, training a team of nine green reps on everything from cold calling to RFPs and in-person shipper visits. In 2017, Jenkins left Coyote to help launch MoLo Solutions alongside Andrew Silver, Matt Vogrich and Stephan Mathis. What followed was explosive growth: MoLo trained its first 200 hires, scaled operations from scratch and hit $276 million in revenue by 2020. Jenkins eventually took over the customer sales group, building proprietary training programs that became a cornerstone of the company’s culture.