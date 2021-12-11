Will ocean reform actually happen? — Navigate B2B

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 by an overwhelming majority and now the Senate has to present its version of the bill. On this episode of Navigate B2B, Steve Ferreira explains what it could mean for the ocean sector.

He also looks at what’s happening with Maersk, the fight to keep ocean contracts in place through the new year, and if rates will rise in the wake of Christmas.

Ferreira discusses what he says is the third wave of Containergeddon and how he foresees ocean rates rising once again as the new year rolls around.



