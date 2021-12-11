  • ITVI.USA
Will ocean reform actually happen? — Navigate B2B

How Washington is intervening in ocean congestion problems

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixSaturday, December 11, 2021
Less than a minute

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 by an overwhelming majority and now the Senate has to present its version of the bill. On this episode of Navigate B2B, Steve Ferreira explains what it could mean for the ocean sector. 

He also looks at what’s happening with Maersk, the fight to keep ocean contracts in place through the new year, and if rates will rise in the wake of Christmas. 

Ferreira discusses what he says is the third wave of Containergeddon and how he foresees ocean rates rising once again as the new year rolls around.

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps of all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

