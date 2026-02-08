Will the weather shock fade into a long term shift for trucking?

Chart of the Week: SONAR Truckload Rejection Index – USA SONAR: STRI.USA with Seasonally Adjusted Moving Average

The SONAR Truckload Rejection Index (STRI), a measure of truckload capacity availability where higher values indicate a more challenging procurement environment, has surged more than four percentage points over the past two weeks following Winter Storm Fern, which left a swath of snow and ice across portions of the South. This storm has proven to be the most disruptive weather event to surface transportation markets in nearly five years, leading many to wonder whether it is the catalyst the market has been waiting for. The recently introduced seasonally adjusted moving average (SAMA), represented by the dotted line, helps answer that question.

What is a SAMA?

In simple terms, the SAMA is an average of the past two years of index values, adjusted to reflect the current year’s trend. Any sharp deviation from the normal seasonal movements of the prior two years—either higher or lower—causes the SAMA to correct sharply back toward the established trendline. The magnitude of that correction highlights just how anomalous the current environment is relative to the longer-running trend.

The longer the correction, the more unusual the event. For businesses, recognizing that they are operating in a market well outside predictable conditions is invaluable. It signals that standard operating procedures may not apply and that contingency planning is warranted.